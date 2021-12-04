Clear Street Markets LLC Buys Shares of 17,400 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,400 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,123,309 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,005,402,000 after buying an additional 141,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $800,378,000 after buying an additional 6,639,782 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,602,378 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $200,112,000 after buying an additional 343,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $167,346,000 after buying an additional 2,116,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $40.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average of $41.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

