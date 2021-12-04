Clear Street Markets LLC Has $959,000 Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Macerich by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 14.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 33.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 25.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.82.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Macerich stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.96.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.63%.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

