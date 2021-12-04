Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $797,000 in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the second quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 286.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the second quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Camping World by 56.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CWH opened at $41.44 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

