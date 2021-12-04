Clear Street Markets LLC Takes $511,000 Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 6,329.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Tronox during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Tronox by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $22.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 2.34.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROX shares. UBS Group raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

