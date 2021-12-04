Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

CLNN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a current ratio of 13.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. Clene has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $17.82.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.62. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clene will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clene in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Clene by 110.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clene in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Clene in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Clene in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

