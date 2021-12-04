Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.24) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 740 ($9.67).

CLIN stock opened at GBX 782 ($10.22) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 622.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 659.01. Clinigen Group has a 52 week low of GBX 541.50 ($7.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 891.79 ($11.65).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.46 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Clinigen Group’s previous dividend of $2.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Clinigen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

Clinigen Group Company Profile

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

