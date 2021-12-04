Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Gap Up to $4.47

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.65. Clover Health Investments shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 286,811 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on CLOV. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $427.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clover Health Investments news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya bought 1,739,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Clover Health Investments by 367,220.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,611,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 57.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 76.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 775,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 102.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after acquiring an additional 844,347 shares during the period. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at about $13,114,000. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

