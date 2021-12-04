CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of CCNE stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.20. 72,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,489. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The company has a market cap of $459.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. Equities analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. 39.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

