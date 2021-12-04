Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will announce sales of $210.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.90 million and the highest is $214.19 million. Coeur Mining posted sales of $228.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year sales of $833.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $830.80 million to $839.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $882.98 million, with estimates ranging from $848.00 million to $925.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

CDE stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,314,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,455. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 22.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

