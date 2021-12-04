Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the October 31st total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2,484.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,273. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

