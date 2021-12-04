Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) President Sells $1,880,496.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $1,880,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Emilie Choi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 25th, Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total value of $5,642,832.56.
Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $265.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.97. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $429.54.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.9% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.
COIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.80.
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
