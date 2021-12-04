CoinEx Token (CET) Price Hits $0.0806

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 4th. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0806 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $57.08 million and $3.70 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00041340 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.66 or 0.00239446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

