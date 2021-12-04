Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.22

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.22 and last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 236931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.
A number of analysts have weighed in on COLL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $608.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.97.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.
