Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.22

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.22 and last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 236931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COLL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $608.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

