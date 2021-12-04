Comerica Bank Buys 1,841 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of DMC Global worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 155.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 64,769 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 41.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 51.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 41,226 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 105,280.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 81.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 21,678 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BOOM opened at $35.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $665.11 million, a P/E ratio of 394.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.31. DMC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About DMC Global

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

