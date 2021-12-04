Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 839,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 98.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 133,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 66,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 115,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IGOV opened at $50.92 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.74 and a 12 month high of $55.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average of $52.31.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.