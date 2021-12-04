Comerica Bank Sells 1,225 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 92,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 4.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 23.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,164 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in RE/MAX in the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in RE/MAX in the second quarter worth $1,142,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $27.55 on Friday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.68. The company has a market capitalization of $520.45 million, a PE ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.46.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RE/MAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

