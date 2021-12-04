Comerica Bank Sells 2,354 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,017 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $225,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COLL shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average is $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $608.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

