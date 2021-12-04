Comerica Bank Sells 625 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,624,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 588.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after buying an additional 329,035 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 593,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after buying an additional 354,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,544,000. 16.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,397.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $29.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.81.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

