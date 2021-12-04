Comerica Bank Sells 7,118 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 39.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 46,566 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 140.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 268,984 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 526,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 76.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,007 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $5.26 on Friday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.61.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.