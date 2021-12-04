Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRZBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.82) to €6.50 ($7.39) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upgraded Commerzbank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commerzbank to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €6.60 ($7.50) to €7.10 ($8.07) in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group raised Commerzbank to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Commerzbank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.60.

Commerzbank stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $8.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350,566 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

