Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRZBY. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €6.60 ($7.50) to €7.10 ($8.07) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group raised Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.60.

Shares of CRZBY opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06. Commerzbank has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

