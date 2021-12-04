Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will report earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.04. Community Trust Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $4.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $758.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.68%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $259,268. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

