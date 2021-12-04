Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) rose 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 71,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,260,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

SID has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 13.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,173,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,184,000 after acquiring an additional 605,536 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 32.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,778,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after buying an additional 1,181,905 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 38.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,230,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after buying an additional 623,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 59.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,966,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after buying an additional 734,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 174.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,804,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after buying an additional 1,146,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.