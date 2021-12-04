Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) rose 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 71,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,260,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.
SID has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01.
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
