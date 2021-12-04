Comparing Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Atomera has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kopin has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

31.8% of Atomera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Kopin shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Atomera shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Kopin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atomera and Kopin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atomera N/A -43.84% -39.81% Kopin -19.10% -14.90% -10.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Atomera and Kopin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atomera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kopin 0 1 0 0 2.00

Atomera currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.59%. Kopin has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential downside of 25.53%. Given Atomera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atomera is more favorable than Kopin.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atomera and Kopin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atomera $60,000.00 7,854.42 -$14.88 million ($0.71) -28.66 Kopin $40.13 million 10.80 -$4.41 million ($0.09) -52.22

Kopin has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atomera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atomera beats Kopin on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atomera

Atomera, Inc. engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

About Kopin

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment. The company was founded by John C.C. Fan on April 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, MA.

