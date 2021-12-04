Comparing Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Bit Digital has a beta of 5.12, suggesting that its stock price is 412% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bit Digital and Mr. Cooper Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A Mr. Cooper Group 39.82% 29.79% 3.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.8% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bit Digital and Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $21.07 million 21.51 -$1.91 million N/A N/A Mr. Cooper Group $2.73 billion 1.10 $305.00 million $16.06 2.50

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bit Digital and Mr. Cooper Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mr. Cooper Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

Bit Digital presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.90%. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus target price of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.40%. Given Bit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than Mr. Cooper Group.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats Bit Digital on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc. engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio. The Originations segment provides refinance opportunities to the existing servicing customers through direct-to-consumer platform and purchases loans from originators through correspondent channel. The Xome segment offers technology and data-enhanced solutions to banks, non-banks, investment companies, and GSEs engaged in the origination, investment, servicing of mortgage loans, as well as to home buyers, home sellers, real estate professionals mortgage professionals, and real estate investors. The Corporate/Other segment comprises unallocated overhead expenses, including the costs of executive management and other corporate functions that are not directly attributable to operatin

