Comparing Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) & Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG)

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) and Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.5% of Hudbay Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.2% of Augusta Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and Augusta Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudbay Minerals -16.19% 0.68% 0.24% Augusta Gold N/A -62.59% -22.46%

Volatility and Risk

Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hudbay Minerals and Augusta Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudbay Minerals 0 1 12 0 2.92 Augusta Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $12.91, indicating a potential upside of 96.24%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than Augusta Gold.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and Augusta Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudbay Minerals $1.09 billion 1.58 -$144.58 million ($0.86) -7.65 Augusta Gold N/A N/A -$11.96 million N/A N/A

Augusta Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hudbay Minerals.

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats Augusta Gold on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudbay Minerals

HudBay Minerals, Inc. operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

