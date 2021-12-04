Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Short Interest Update

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the October 31st total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 608.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CMSQF opened at $14.29 on Friday. Computershare has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26.

About Computershare

Computershare Ltd. engages in the provision of investor services, plan services, communication services, business services, stakeholder relationship management services and technology services. It operates through following business segments: Issuer Services, Mortgage Services & Property Rental Services, Employee Share Plans & Voucher Services, Business Service, Communication Services & Utilities, and Technology Services.

