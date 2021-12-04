Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Up 8.8%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s share price shot up 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.76 and last traded at $76.76. 50,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,479,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.56.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFLT. William Blair began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.96.

Get Confluent alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.70.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 722,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $64,528,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $4,217,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,238,672 shares of company stock valued at $106,784,299.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422,939 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $172,357,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $70,553,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.