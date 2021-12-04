Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

CCSI opened at 59.75 on Tuesday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a twelve month low of 34.81 and a twelve month high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.