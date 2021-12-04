ContentBox (BOX) Reaches Market Cap of $762,267.84

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 4th. In the last week, ContentBox has traded down 52.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $762,267.84 and approximately $35,671.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00012930 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.00211334 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001108 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

