Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Director Harold Hamm Buys 125,000 Shares of Stock

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Director Harold Hamm bought 125,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,541,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Harold Hamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Harold Hamm bought 108,500 shares of Continental Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,174,365.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $43.01 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

CLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

