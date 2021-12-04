Contrasting ResMed (NYSE:RMD) and Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) and Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.2% of ResMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of ResMed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for ResMed and Plus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed 2 5 3 0 2.10 Plus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

ResMed presently has a consensus target price of $244.43, suggesting a potential downside of 4.06%. Plus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 473.77%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than ResMed.

Risk and Volatility

ResMed has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ResMed and Plus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed $3.20 billion 11.61 $474.51 million $3.41 74.72 Plus Therapeutics $300,000.00 62.46 -$8.24 million ($1.59) -0.77

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Plus Therapeutics. Plus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ResMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ResMed and Plus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed 14.92% 28.46% 17.56% Plus Therapeutics N/A -130.78% -67.51%

Summary

ResMed beats Plus Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc. engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry. The Software as a Service segment engages in the supply of business management software as a service to out-of-hospital health providers. The company was founded by Peter C. Farrell in June 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial. The company is also developing DocePLUS, a patented chemotherapy for patients with solid tumors that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and DoxoPLUS, a generic chemotherapy for patients with ovarian cancer. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

