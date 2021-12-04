Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTS shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$18.25 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Converge Technology Solutions stock traded down C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,466. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 189.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$3.56 and a one year high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$367.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

