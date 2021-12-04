Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.75.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTS shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$18.25 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 15th.
Converge Technology Solutions stock traded down C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,466. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 189.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$3.56 and a one year high of C$13.09.
About Converge Technology Solutions
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
