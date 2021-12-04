Convex Finance Price Tops $19.48 on Top Exchanges (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 24% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $770.14 million and approximately $23.14 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $19.48 or 0.00041091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.60 or 0.08290983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00063747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00082576 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,356.77 or 0.99891582 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002604 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 76,964,719 coins and its circulating supply is 39,534,623 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

