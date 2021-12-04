Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.60-$14.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.032-$3.090 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.600-$14.000 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on COO. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $423.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $429.62.

COO stock traded up $13.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $391.56. The company had a trading volume of 923,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $327.44 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

