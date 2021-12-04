Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Lowered to $425.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $453.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $429.62.

NYSE:COO opened at $391.56 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $327.44 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $408.91 and a 200 day moving average of $411.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total transaction of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

