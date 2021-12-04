Copeland Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,994 shares during the period. Shutterstock accounts for approximately 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.18% of Shutterstock worth $48,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Shutterstock by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 20,056 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $2,193,925.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,737,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,397,896.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $312,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 182,187 shares of company stock worth $21,199,632 in the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.21 and a twelve month high of $128.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.38 and a 200 day moving average of $107.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

