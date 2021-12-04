Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $36.88 Million Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Casey’s General Stores worth $36,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,610,000 after purchasing an additional 83,086 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $14,729,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,352,000 after purchasing an additional 59,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 127.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,299,000 after purchasing an additional 44,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $195.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.36. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.58 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $233.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

