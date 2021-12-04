Copper Mountain Mining (CPPMF) & Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS: CPPMF) is one of 97 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Copper Mountain Mining to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million $37.52 million 7.22 Copper Mountain Mining Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 15.14

Copper Mountain Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Copper Mountain Mining. Copper Mountain Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Copper Mountain Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining 19.88% 28.11% 12.68% Copper Mountain Mining Competitors -55.92% -40.92% -0.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Copper Mountain Mining and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00 Copper Mountain Mining Competitors 798 3521 3798 110 2.39

Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus target price of $4.53, indicating a potential upside of 69.79%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 69.04%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than its peers.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

