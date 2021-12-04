CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CorePoint Lodging were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPLG. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 8.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter worth about $101,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPLG. TheStreet upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

CPLG stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.88. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CorePoint Lodging Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

