Corey Rucci Sells 8,827 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $148.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.68. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.77 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 1.15.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 15.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Entegris by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 37.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Entegris by 8.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Entegris by 52.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.
About Entegris
Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.
