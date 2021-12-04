Corey Rucci Sells 8,827 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $148.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.68. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.77 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 15.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Entegris by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 37.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Entegris by 8.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Entegris by 52.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

