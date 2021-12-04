Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Sold by Helikon Investments Ltd

Helikon Investments Ltd reduced its position in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,785,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912,538 shares during the quarter. Corporación América Airports comprises approximately 17.7% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Helikon Investments Ltd owned about 0.07% of Corporación América Airports worth $60,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 2nd quarter worth $490,000. 9.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE CAAP opened at $5.68 on Friday. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS.

Corporación América Airports Profile

