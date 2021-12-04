Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $488.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to announce $488.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $476.90 million and the highest is $500.03 million. Corsair Gaming reported sales of $556.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $391.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 40.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 25,026 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 90,060 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRSR traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,483. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.