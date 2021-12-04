Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) had its price objective increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CRVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS opened at $3.10 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). On average, research analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,109,644 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $6,757,731.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $15,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 719,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,109,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 109,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

