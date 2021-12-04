Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $540.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $505.00 to $540.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.09% from the company’s current price.

COST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $552.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $505.12.

Shares of COST stock opened at $528.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $493.09 and its 200 day moving average is $445.58. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $560.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Amundi purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after buying an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after buying an additional 593,908 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after buying an additional 473,218 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after buying an additional 462,397 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

