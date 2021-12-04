Coupa Software (COUP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 6th. Analysts expect Coupa Software to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Coupa Software to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $170.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $164.70 and a 12-month high of $377.04.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total transaction of $31,615.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,924 shares of company stock worth $40,419,559. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.18.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

