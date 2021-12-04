Covalent Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.11 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Covalent has a market capitalization of $45.46 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00001700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Covalent has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00063162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00070816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00092631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.08 or 0.07840680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,766.30 or 0.99823890 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

