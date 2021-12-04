Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cowen were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 3rd quarter valued at $735,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 297,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,204,000 after acquiring an additional 159,961 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 326.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 68,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cowen alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COWN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cowen in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $358,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cowen stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $967.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $359.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.73 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 16.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.