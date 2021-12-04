Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.70.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of CBRL opened at $121.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $119.39 and a twelve month high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,217 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,293,000 after buying an additional 55,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,730,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 818.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,521,000 after buying an additional 506,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,524,000 after buying an additional 42,081 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.