Craig Hallum Raises Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $240.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $192.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.95. Five Below has a 52-week low of $153.34 and a 52-week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 310,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,036,000 after buying an additional 102,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,906,000 after acquiring an additional 27,571 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 467.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 106,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 25,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

